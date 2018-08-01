With positive performance evaluation

COUNTY – Employees of the Shelby County Emergency Management Association (EMA) who received positive performance evaluations will see their one percent merit raise effective January 1, 2018 after all.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 Tuesday, Jan. 2 awarding the raise for those eligible EMA employees.

It was only a few weeks ago that the supervisors, citing EMA management error, determined that those employees would not get the raise, even if they had received a positive performance evaluation. The supervisors said they had not received the required documentation from EMA management showing the employees who received positive performance evaluations.

However, a union grievance was filed December 26, and Shelby County Emergency Management Director Bob Seivert, as department head, responded to the grievance by saying he agrees with the raise for those employees eligible by receiving a positive performance evaluation as agreed to in the 2016-19 union contract.

Seivert addressed the supervisors this week citing the grievance and his position. According to the union contract, Seivert could have awarded the merit raises to those eligible employees on his own, but it was requested the supervisors approve the raise.

