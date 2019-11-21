Potter Park to house new Harlan dog park

HARLAN -- After months of discussions and investigations on the best place to house a dog park in Harlan, the city has announced it will be placed at Potter Park.

The just less than one acre of available space currently is being under-utilized and will make the perfect location for a park for the city’s four-legged friends.

“This will be the north side of Potter Park,” said Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. “It provides approximately 0.8 acres. It’s an under-utilized space. It provides a central location, walkability, parking, access to water, plenty of shade and minimal disruptions to groups or entities also using the park.”