Potter Park to house new Harlan dog park

Thu, 11/21/2019

    HARLAN -- After months of discussions and investigations on the best place to house a dog park in Harlan, the city has announced it will be placed at Potter Park.
    The just less than one acre of available space currently is being under-utilized and will make the perfect location for a park for the city’s four-legged friends.
    “This will be the north side of Potter Park,” said Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr.  “It provides approximately 0.8 acres.  It’s an under-utilized space.  It provides a central location, walkability, parking, access to water, plenty of shade and minimal disruptions to groups or entities also using the park.”

