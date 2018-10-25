HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools is hosting international best selling author and speaker Jon Gordon Monday, Oct. 22 for a presentation to staff about the Power of a Positive Team.

The presentation is in partnership with Myrtue Medical Center, Harlan Municipal Utilities, City of Harlan, Holmes-Murphy, Elevate Roofing, Harlan Community Athletic Boosters, Harlan Community School District, Mitch Osborn and an anonymous donor.

Gordon’s message will be provided from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the HCHS auditorium for staff, some students, school board and athletic booster board, as well as some Myrtue Medical staff. There is no school on Monday so staff will attend as part of professional development. He is one of the most sought-after speakers in the world today, with his books and principles being put to the test by numerous NFL, NBA and college coaches and teams, Fortune 500 companies, school districts, hospitals and non-profits.