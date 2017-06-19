POWER OF THE SUN

REGIONAL -- When’s the last time you took into consideration whether a car would have cup holders? A door? How about a rear windshield?

Penumbra – lovingly nicknamed “Penny” by the team – is the first of the solar cars made by the PrISUm Solar Car Team that has many of these features.

The team stopped by Shelby County Monday afternoon after running ahead of schedule on their Sun Run 99-county tour across Iowa. The tour is designed to anticipate problems with the solar car ahead of the 2017 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, a race across Australia going from the top to the bottom of the inland.

In total, the race is 3,000 km. Their tour across Iowa is used not only to inspire Iowans, but also to see what sort of issues or problems they may expect in Australia. This saves the team by exposing problems before they’re hundreds of miles away from a hardware store.

Penumbra marked a new beginning for the team. They began building a consumer-oriented solar car.