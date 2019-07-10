Practice an escape during Fire Prevention Week 2019

HARLAN -- Today’s home fires burn faster than ever, making escape planning all the more critical to home fire safety. Studies show that in the past, people had approximately 17 minutes to escape a typical home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Now they may have as little as two minutes to get out safely.

With these concerns in mind, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has announced “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape™!” as the theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, October 6-12, 2019.