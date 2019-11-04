Prairie Fire awarded Iowa Finance Authority housing tax credits

HARLAN – A Kansas City firm proposing a housing development in north Harlan has been awarded housing tax credits from the Iowa Finance Authority for the project, it was announced this week.

Prairie Fire Development Group LLC will receive $710,833 in housing tax credits for a total of 36 new construction affordable units for the Christiansen Meadows subdivision project.

The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors last Wednesday awarded a total of more than $8.6 million in federal housing tax credits to support the construction of 552 rental homes for families and seniors throughout the state. Harlan’s project joined others from Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Grimes, Marshalltown, Marion, Norwalk, Pella, Red Oak, Spencer, Urbandale and Waterloo.

