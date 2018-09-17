Prairie Fire bids for 25 Dye Street lots

HARLAN – A public hearing on a proposal by a housing development group to purchase 25 lots in the Dye Street subdivision in north Harlan for future housing construction will be held at the next city council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Prairie Fire Development Group, LLC has offered to purchase the lots for $28,000 total, to construct multiple attainable and senior housing units, possibly duplexes. The purchase offer is part of multiple steps involved in the process before any construction could take place.

The Kansas City firm first made a pitch to the Harlan City Council in July about the possibility of finishing out the Dye Street Development area/Christiansen subdivision in north Harlan with housing units.

The project would address the housing the community so desperately needs, officials said.

Officials called it a big impact project that would bring up to $6 million in contractor money into Harlan.

Prairie Fire’s desire is to bring attainable housing to all communities, catering mostly to those individuals/families that meet the 60-80 percent median income range. The company will use federal and state tax credits to help keep rents low. In the past six years, Prairie Fire has constructed upwards of 450 units in the Midwest, most recently in York, NE.

