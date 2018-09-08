HARLAN – A Kansas City firm made a pitch to the Harlan City Council last month about the possibility of finishing out the Dye Street Development area/Christiansen subdivision in north Harlan with housing units.

The project would address the housing the community so desperately needs, officials said.

“This is housing that’s really needed in all communities,” said Jared Nook, owner representative/principal – development and construction with Prairie Fire Development Group. He and founder/owner Kelly Hrabe met with the council July 17.

Nook said it’s a big impact project that would bring up to $6 million in contractor money into Harlan, adding that it’s a worthwhile pursuit that the city council and community have indicated they would like to see move forward.

The City of Harlan has identified attainable housing as a definite need. In late July an Ankeny firm held an open house for individuals who may be interested in building their dream home. If five showed interest, the firm, Classic Builders, said it would come in and construct the homes, passing on savings to the homeowners for having multiple units built at the same time.

