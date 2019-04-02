Pre-applications now accepted for home rehab grant program

HARLAN -- The City of Harlan is seeking pre-applications from homeowners interested in participating in the Community Development Block Grant home rehabilitation program. The city with the assistance of Southwest Iowa Planning Council is submitting an application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority in April for the housing CDBG program.

If awarded, the program will provide funding to income qualified owner occupied homes within the target area. The homes will be brought up to the Iowa Minimum Housing Rehabilitation Standards, which may include items such as furnaces, water heaters, windows, doors, roofing, siding, foundation, etc. All pre-applications are due by Friday, March 29. If the city is awarded the CDBG grant, all pre-applicants within the target area will be contacted to complete a full application. If you are interested in pre-applying, please contact Harlan City Hall at 755-5137 or SWIPCO at 866-279-4720.