Preparation for ESL students gets HCS okay

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools’ preparation for serving ESL (English as a Second Language) students continues this school year with the hiring of a new ESL teacher and ratification by the district’s school board of a Lau Plan to serve English Language learners.

Ana Lucia Gil has served as the district’s ESL associate this past year, and is now certified to become an ESL teacher. She joins Chery Andersen who also was hired as an ESL teacher this year, and together the two will work with those English language learner students and their families.