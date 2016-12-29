Prizes galore in first baby of 2017 contest
COUNTY -- There are two ways to win in the Harlan Newspapers’ First Baby of 2017 contest. The first baby born at Myrtue Medical Center will be the recipient of several great prizes from greater Shelby County merchants. And the person to predict the time and date of the first baby born will win a year’s subscription to the Harlan Newspapers as well.
The parents of the first baby born must report the birth to the Harlan Newspapers within 72 hours, and the baby must be born at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. The parents must report the exact time of birth, sex, weight and name of the baby, along with their address and name of the attending physician.
