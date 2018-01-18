Produce donated after furnace fails

HARLAN – Twenty thousand pounds of produce had to be distributed and donated to regional food outlets last week after the heat went out at a local business New Year’s weekend.

Farmtable Procurement and Delivery staff and volunteers spent parts of last week loading and delivering squash, onions and sweet potatoes to local food banks, food rescue and soup kitchens in Nebraska and Iowa, so the produce wouldn’t go to waste after the building in Harlan dropped to 21 degrees over that weekend.

Reports are that an element in the furnace went out, and when owner Ellen Walsh-Rosmann arrived for work after the weekend, it was very cold in the building. She was able to get in contact with a number of food outlets to donate the vegetables, and nothing went to waste. Crops are temperature sensitive, and with it being so chilly in the building, it was imperative to get it to the right organizations so it all could be utilized.