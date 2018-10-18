To Protect and Serve
HARLAN -- “Most of the misconceptions are that police hate everybody. We don’t, we are here to protect and serve,” Derrick Yamada said.
Yamada has been a police officer for 11 years. He attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 2011 and became a certified reserve officer in 2011.
Yamada decided to become a police officer because of his Grandpa D, who was a police officer.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95