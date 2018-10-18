HARLAN -- “Most of the misconceptions are that police hate everybody. We don’t, we are here to protect and serve,” Derrick Yamada said.

Yamada has been a police officer for 11 years. He attended the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 2011 and became a certified reserve officer in 2011.

Yamada decided to become a police officer because of his Grandpa D, who was a police officer.

