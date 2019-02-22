Public input requested for Harlan housing assessment

HARLAN -- Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO), with the City of Harlan, is holding a housing assessment meeting Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Therkildsen Activity Center.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather public input on the current condition of the housing stock in the City of Harlan; addressing rehabilitation of current housing, development of new housing, and affordability of housing. This will also include setting goals to improve/maintain the housing conditions within the city and what avenues the city may explore to reach these goals.

The information obtained will be added to other data to formulate a formal written housing assessment for the city and as part of the public participation requirement of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application the city is applying for in April 2019.