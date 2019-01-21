Q&A with Christina Roelofs

1) Why did you get involved with your agriculturally-based career?

“I’m not really in an agricultural-based career...but the reason that I’m in my career is because I’ve always loved being outdoors and learning about things in the outdoors. I’ve always loved outdoor activities.”

2) What are the greatest challenges with your career?

“One of the greatest challenges of my career is figuring out the best way to get the word out about what we have to offer.”

3) What were your greatest rewards?

“Seeing kids in the community who are so excited to see me outside of school and work. Also, seeing adults in the community who tell me that they had me in school as kids and remember when I came to visit their classrooms, or remember me from field trips, summer camps and programs at the campground.”

4) What do you have to do for an on-going education?

“I attend conferences at least three times per year plus occasional other training or Naturalist exchange that happens once or twice per year.”

5) What do you wish people knew about your career?

“How important it is. Without having me to educate people so much of what we have done will go by the wayside. People learn about our parks and recreation areas through me -- programs, field trips. It amazes me how many people do not know what is right in their backyards.”

