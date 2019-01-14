Q&A with Donna Schmidt

1) Why did you get involved with your agriculturally-based career?

“It’s kind of a funny story. I was home between college and grad school and looking for a temporary job. I was hauling cattle and stopped into the Job Service office to turn in an application. They told me that FSA (ASCS at the time) was hiring. They called the ASCS office and they wanted to interview me immediately. So, dressed in coveralls and boots from hauling cattle, I had an interview and was hired on the spot for my ag background since I grew up on the farm, and my computer skills I learned at college. My temporary job was to data load all the farm and loan information into the brand new computer system just installed in all ASCS offices. In 1985, it resembled a huge washer/dryer unit that needed its own room and pumped out a huge amount of heat. My “temporary” job has lasted me 33 years so far. I haven’t used by Biology major/Chemistry minor very much but my college education got me a great career at FSA that I really enjoy.

2) What are the greatest challenges with your career?

“This is actually a two-sided sword. I think one of the greatest challenges is the constant changing of rules and regulations that is passed down through USDA from Congress to our office to enact. All the changes makes it hard to keep on top of, administer and publicize to all the producers. But the frequent changes occur to benefit producers, consumers, livestock and the land. It is what keeps our jobs challenging and interesting. It is never boring.”

3) What were your greatest rewards?

“In addition to the answer in #2, I definitely would say farmer interaction. It is the busiest times, such as certification, when every producer must report his crop acres, that we enjoy the most because we get to visit with so many people who love the land and love what they do. They always have the weather and a good story or joke to tell not only to us, but to other farmers in the lobby.”

4) What do you have to do for an on-going education?

“We constantly have online trainings, conference calls and face-to-face trainings to keep us highly trained in the programs we administer and also good communication, people and computer skills. It is this constant support network that enables us to deliver the government farm programs in an efficient, intelligent manner not only in our county, but through a national, cohesive network.”

