Radon Gas: Test and Take Action Now

REGIONAL -- February was National Radon Action Month, and with spring right around the corner, experts are saying it’s important to be aware of the dangers lurking in our own homes.

Radon comes naturally from rocks and dirt in the ground. There is always some radon in the air around us. The problem is when radon gas from underneath a home leaks in through cracks or gaps and too much of it builds up inside the home.

When you breathe in radon gas, the radioactive particles can get trapped in your lungs. Over time, they can cause lung cancer. In the United States, radon is the #2 cause of lung cancer after smoking and it is estimated to cause over 20,000 deaths each year.