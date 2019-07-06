Rain causes early planting woes
HARLAN -- For the second year in a row farmers in Iowa are facing a late planting season.
In a statement released by Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, the amount of rainfall Iowa has received is responsible for the late planting.
“The corn belt is in a weather pattern that’s creating persistent, wet conditions,” Naig said. “This is causing historic planting delays.”
