Rain causes early planting woes

Fri, 06/07/2019 - 12:02pm admin
Some farmers in western Iowa have yet to get beans in the ground
Ryan Pattee, News Reporter

    HARLAN -- For the second year in a row farmers in Iowa are facing a late planting season.
    In a statement released by Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, the amount of rainfall Iowa has received is responsible for the late planting.
    “The corn belt is in a weather pattern that’s creating persistent, wet conditions,” Naig said. “This is causing historic planting delays.”
 

