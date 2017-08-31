Rain, cool weather help temper drought concerns

REGIONAL – Rain and cooler weather have improved conditions across most of west central Iowa, although there are some areas of the state still experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions.

Until the past two weeks, Shelby County was in a moderate drought, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, but finally the rains came bringing upwards of more than four inches of rain in a two-week span.

According to the DNR, only a small portion of western Shelby County now remains abnormally dry.

Released this week, the monthly water summary update from the Iowa DNR shows dry areas extending from northwest to southeast Iowa, but the area has shrunk due to recent precipitation. Through the first few weeks in August, rain totals were as high as 9.51 inches at Guthrie Center, with totals of six inches or more widespread over much of northwest, west central and southwest Iowa. It also was the coolest start to August since 2004.

