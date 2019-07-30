Rain, flooding may cause mosquito outbreak

COUNTY – Shelby County may be eligible for federal funding to help control the mosquito population in all communities due to the flooding and wet conditions the county has experienced since March.

It’s expected that mosquito populations are on the rise and will continue to be on the increase during the next few months, with a possible increase in West Nile Virus following, officials said. Warding off the mosquito numbers and illnesses may be needed, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has expressed its willingness to fund efforts if needed.

