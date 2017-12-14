Raises approved for elected officials, non-union staff

COUNTY – Elected officials and their deputies in Shelby County will see a three percent salary increase in 2018-19 as approved by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors last month.

The board voted unanimously approving the raise following discussion of recommendations made by the county’s compensation board. The compensation board met on November 7 and voted 5-0 to “approve an increase for all elected officials to be equal to the increase proposed for all union and non-union employees in the county.”

The motion was the same as the previous year, and was approved to be recommended to the supervisors by compensation board members Al Burchett, Jim Zimmerman, Doug Robinson, Tom Cannon and Frank Powers.

The supervisors on November 21 reviewed the recommendation, and decided on a fixed three percent increase for elected officials next year. Approving the raise on a 3-0 vote were supervisors Steve Kenkel, Roger Schmitz and Charlie Parkhurst.

The raises affect all elected officials including auditor Mark Maxwell, attorney Marcus Gross, Jr., recorder Geralyn Greer, supervisors Kenkel, Schmitz and Parkhurst, sheriff Neil Gross and treasurer Carolyn Blum.

Estimated costs to the county for the salary increases is $11,473.

