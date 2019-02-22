Raising Awareness about Encephalitis

HARLAN – Many local residents likely knew Dan Riley from his days working at Pizza Ranch, and his infectious laugh, sense of humor, kindness and generosity.

He was a healthy 25-year-old who began showing some abnormal behaviors back in early 2018, becoming combative and forgetful, who would frequently tell his family that he just wasn’t feeling well.

One day Dan fell at home, was found unconscious, and was taken to Myrtue Medical Center for observation. During his overnight stay, Dan had two grand mal seizures, at which time his family chose to transfer him to the University of Nebraska Medical Center where he could be monitored by EEG to determine what was causing his seizures and illness.

“In hindsight, we were able to piece together some events prior to his hospitalization, none of which on their own suggested a disease like this was taking hold,” his family said. “He experienced episodes of hallucinations, more seizures, and even had to be restrained in the next two days.

