Rasmussen a professional volunteer

KIRKMAN -- “I’m a professional volunteer,” Suzanne Rasmussen said while sitting in the Shelby County Community Outreach building.

Rasmussen worked at CDS for 28 years and took an early retirement. Since then, she has become a full time volunteer.

The first place she volunteers for is the Shelby County Community Outreach (SCCO) since 2010.

SCCO provides home furnishings, home repairs, service projects, and temporary housing through the help of churches, individuals and organizations.

