Re-establishing Harlan’s Community Theatre

Anyone interested in being involved in the re-established Harlan Community Theatre is invited to attend a short informational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 18 in the Harlan Community High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will focus on getting to know one another and collecting input from the community about what type of productions the Community Theatre should consider, as well as gathering interest in leadership roles and determining timelines.

Everyone is invited to attend, whether you are interested in leadership, acting, directing, costumes, set, makeup, hair, backstage, lights, sounds, or instruments. Search for “Harlan Community Theatre” on Facebook to stay up to date on Community Theatre happenings and to sign up.