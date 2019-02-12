Read a Book in the Park

HARLAN – Local residents now have a new feature to view while on their walks in Pioneer Park -- a StoryWalk® program where park-goers can read books through a series of signs spread throughout the park. City crews recently finished installing the pedestals, and the first books were installed.

Although the weather last week wasn’t exactly conducive to viewing the feature as record cold for November set in. This past weekend and week the temperatures returned to normal so residents can give the StoryWalk® a look. StoryWalk® is a series of signs featuring sequential spreads from a children’s picture book, and those signs are spread throughout the park allowing readers to follow along with a posted story by walking. The signs are located on the northwest part of the park near the Dream Playground.

