READY FOR STATE CONTEST
HARLAN – The 96-member Harlan Community Cyclone Marching Band is gearing up for state contest this weekend, with a 2:30 p.m. performance time at Glenwood High School on Saturday, Oct. 19.
It’s the annual Iowa High School Music Association contest, where the band will be vying for a Division I rating.
This year’s group will be performing The Music of Aaron Copland. HCHS Band Director Bill Kearney said it’s an exciting show.
“I’ve always enjoyed listening to and performing Aaron Copland compositions,” Kearney said. “I found a great arrangement of Aaron Copland music for marching band for this marching season.”
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95