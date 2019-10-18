READY FOR STATE CONTEST

HARLAN – The 96-member Harlan Community Cyclone Marching Band is gearing up for state contest this weekend, with a 2:30 p.m. performance time at Glenwood High School on Saturday, Oct. 19.

It’s the annual Iowa High School Music Association contest, where the band will be vying for a Division I rating.

This year’s group will be performing The Music of Aaron Copland. HCHS Band Director Bill Kearney said it’s an exciting show.

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to and performing Aaron Copland compositions,” Kearney said. “I found a great arrangement of Aaron Copland music for marching band for this marching season.”

