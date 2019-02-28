Record visits for Petersen Family Wellness Center
HARLAN -- The Petersen Family Wellness Center in Harlan had 785 guest visits on January 21 of this year which was the most guest visits the center has seen in one day since the first year it opened in 2010. Todd Alberti, director of Petersen Family Wellness Center, shared wellness center membership numbers and information during the January Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting.
