Recycling waste agency considers single-stream change-over proposal

REGIONAL -- The findings of a study regarding regional recycling efforts is being presented soon.

The regional recycling center in Carroll was built in 1990 and has been processing recyclables from association members and other interested parties since that time.

Current association members include the cities and rural areas in Carroll, Crawford, Guthrie and Shelby counties, along with part of Calhoun County and several other cities.

Minor changes have been made at the recycling center and to the recycling program throughout the years. The program currently is a two-stream process with containers kept separate from the paper products and processed in two different areas.

Carroll County Solid Waste Management Commission with the assistance from the association members hired Foth Infrastructure and Environment LLC to complete a study on the pros and cons to converting to a single stream recycling processing system.

Single stream refers to a system in which all metals, plastics, paper and other containers are mixed in a collection truck instead of being sorted by the depositor and handled separately throughout the collection process.

Meetings were held in September to gauge interest and obtain input from stakeholders, and the results of the study are being presented this week in Carroll.