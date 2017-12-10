Red Out to benefit American Heart Association

HARLAN -- While Harlan Community High School’s football team looks to beat Denison-Schleswig High School this Friday, Oct. 13, you can help the American Heart Association defeat our nation’s number 1 and number 5 leading causes of death: cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Fans are asked to wear red to the football game on October 13 in support of the school’s fifth “Red Out.”

The Harlan Community Schools and Myrtue Medical Center are pleased to host this event to help raise awareness in efforts to make the community a little healthier and collect donations for the American Heart Association to help save lives. Sarah Devine, MD, will speak briefly on heart health at 6:55 p.m. and we encourage everyone to take a minute get their blood pressure checked by the HOSA students at the MMC table.

Spectators are asked to wear any red items to the game to show support for Harlan student - 12th grader Spencer Wageman along with all members of the community that have been impacted by heart disease or stroke.