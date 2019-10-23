Home / Home

Red Out at Friday's HCHS-Winterset game

Wed, 10/23/2019

    HARLAN -- The postponed Red Out event from two weeks ago due to cold weather conditions will be held at Friday’s’s HCHS-Winterset football game.
    Harlan Community Schools and Myrtue Medical Center are hosting the Red Out to raise awareness and funds in the fight against heart disease.
    There will be a number of activities related to healthy heart awareness.

Comment Here