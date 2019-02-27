Home / Home
Prior to the varsity basketball game guest speaker Chub Assmann of Panama told about his experiences with his cardiac issues. Harlan Community Schools and Myrtue Medical Center hosted Red Out to raise awareness in the fight against heart disease. HCHS student volunteers at the educational booths and also selling heart shaped cookies at the Red Out Friday night were front, from left: Kayla Powers and Rachel Anderson, both are HOSA members. Back: Olivia Freund and Jacey Kohles, both are student council members.

Red Out raises funds for Heart Health Awareness

Wed, 02/27/2019 - 12:36pm admin

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools hosted its annual Red Out event during the basketball game Friday, Feb. 15 vs. Creston-OM, to raise funds and awareness for heart health.
   

