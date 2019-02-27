Red Out raises funds for Heart Health Awareness
HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools hosted its annual Red Out event during the basketball game Friday, Feb. 15 vs. Creston-OM, to raise funds and awareness for heart health.
