Region home to 31 registered sex offenders

REGIONAL – The number of registered sex offenders that call the greater Shelby County area their home has increased in the past two years, according to Iowa’s state sex offender registry.

Shelby County and areas surrounding the county have 31 registered sex offenders as of this month, as opposed to summer, 2016 when there were 26 registered sex offenders listed in the area. Some offenders are new to the area while others remain on the list from previous years, or have changed location.

This is the seventh year that a newly-designed Sex Offender Registry database and website, www.iowasexoffender.com, has been available for the public. It is operated by the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Division of Criminal Investigation.

