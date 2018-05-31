RELAY FOR LIFE
HARLAN -- May 22, 2018.
Sitting at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, getting ready to start a round of chemotherapy, switching between answering questions and speaking with caregivers, Julie DuVal spoke about being named as the Shelby County Relay for Life Honorary Survivor.
“I was asked in January or February to be the Honorary Survivor, and my first thought was I was honored. My second was they might need a backup survivor,” DuVal said.
At that point in her life, she wasn’t sure if she would live to see Relay for Life.
