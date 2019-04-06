Relay For Life 2019
HARLAN -- For years, Relay For Life has been a staple in Shelby County, fundraising and donating money raised to the American Cancer Society.
On Friday, May 31 the Shelby County Relay For Life ceremony was held in Harlan at Merrill Field starting at 4 p.m.
The theme for this year’s event was Lights, Camera, Relay! Admission into the event was free, with options to buy food, drinks and a luminary (a candle lit in honor or memory of a cancer survivor). The luminary allowed participants to put the name of a cancer survivor, someone currently being treated or someone who has passed away because of cancer.
