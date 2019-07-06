Relay for Life raises $89,000+
HARLAN -- On Friday, May 31, Relay For Life gathered at Merrill Field to bring awareness to cancer. During the event, participants enjoyed a variety of food, activities and musical entertainment during the night. Relay for Life was able to raise more than $89,000, and will continue to raise money until August. Participants at Relay for Life cut their hair to help bring awareness to cancer and to donate to cancer survivors.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95