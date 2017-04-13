Relay for Life set for downtown Harlan

HARLAN -- The annual Relay for Life to raise awareness of and funds for cancer research will be held Friday, June 2 in downtown Harlan.

It’s the third year the event will be held around the courthouse square in the downtown. Representative of Relay for Life Shelby County Shelli Larson asked the Harlan City Council last week for permission to close off the streets around the courthouse square this year for the event, and got approval from the council.

In addition, the parking lot at the corner of 6th St. and Durant St. will be used for Survivor parking.

Watch the Harlan Newspapers for more information.