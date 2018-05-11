IN REMEMBRANCE Earling Fire Chief Tom Henrich
EARLING -- The funeral processional for Earling Fire Chief Tom Henrich was held Saturday, Oct. 27 in Earling, with his casket and fire gear being carried to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery aboard an Earling fire truck. Fire trucks from across Iowa, with firefighters aboard, attended to pay tribute to the chief and were part of the processional.
Henrich died while responding to a combine fire call near Earling Saturday, Oct. 20.
