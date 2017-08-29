Reminder: East side of Vets closed to traffic during home varsity football games

HARLAN -- Beginning Friday, Aug. 25 for the home football game with Lewis Central traffic flow changes will be implemented to improve public safety during home varsity football games.

Starting at 4 p.m. until departure of buses after the game the travelled area between Vets Auditorium and Merrill Field will be closed to vehicle traffic (refer to yellow area of map).

Vehicles entering Merrill Field from Elm Street will be able to circle the parking lot and exit on Elm Street.

Vehicles entering from Chatburn Avenue or 12th Street will be able to exit to Chatburn or 12th Street. Should you have questions please contact City Hall at 755-5137.