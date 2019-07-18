Rep. Steve King making Harlan stop Friday
HARLAN -- U.S. Representative Steve King (R-Iowa) will make a stop in Harlan Friday, July 19 for a town hall meeting to be held from 3-4 p.m. at the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Center.
King holds town halls this year in 39 of the counties he represents in the fourth district. He has served as a U.S. representative since 2003.
