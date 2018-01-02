Republican caucuses set for February 5
COUNTY – The 2018 Republican precinct caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Harlan Community High School cafeteria.
All precincts will meet at that time and location.
The precinct caucuses will perform the following functions:
• Elect two persons, Republican residents of the precinct to serve on the county central committee.
• Elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Shelby County Republican Convention to be held Saturday, March 10.
• Propose and vote on planks to send to the county convention.
Voter registration forms also will be available to register or update information.
All are invited to attend.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95