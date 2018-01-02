Republican caucuses set for February 5

COUNTY – The 2018 Republican precinct caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Harlan Community High School cafeteria.

All precincts will meet at that time and location.

The precinct caucuses will perform the following functions:

• Elect two persons, Republican residents of the precinct to serve on the county central committee.

• Elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Shelby County Republican Convention to be held Saturday, March 10.

• Propose and vote on planks to send to the county convention.

Voter registration forms also will be available to register or update information.

All are invited to attend.