Residents request review of fireworks ordinance
HARLAN – Three Harlan residents have asked the Harlan City Council to review its fireworks policy, requesting that the time for shooting off displays be more limited when the July 4 holiday rolls around next year.
Jeff Branstetter, Deb Jauron and Gordon von Ahsen each had their own stories to tell the council last Tuesday, July 18, all with the same theme that residents were shooting off fireworks past the allotted hours, and that they felt the July 1-8 time frame was too long.
