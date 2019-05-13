Responsible party to pay for county road damages
COUNTY – A local business has stepped forward to claim responsibility for tearing up a recently-rocked road in Shelby County, and has offered to make restitution by paying for rock and required maintenance of the road.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95