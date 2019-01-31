Reynolds, Gregg make stop at HCHS

HARLAN -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg made a quick stop in Harlan Friday, Jan. 25 as part of their Condition of the State tour. Earlier in the day the two had stopped in Sioux City and Denison, and made a half-hour visit to Harlan Community High School at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Among the presentations provided to the guests was a STEM demonstration. Hudson Mass presented on the CNC router that he assembled and programmed himself. The CNC router is able to cut and carve 2-D and 3-D objects from wood or other materials to make physical models out of computer designs.

Ethan Leinen presented on the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Iowa carpentry competition that he and other students attended in November 2018. Leinen noted how he had to problem solve and analyze architectural drawings in order to accurately construct his team’s project. He also noted the dedication of his team members to devote time outside of the classroom to prepare and learn carpentry skills and be able to finish third among carpentry programs in the state.

Isaac Jones presented on 3-D printing and showed Governor Reynolds several designs he had created on his home-made 3-D printer. Jones discussed the differences between Stereolithography (SLA) printing and Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) that he learned through an internship with Revasum, a California based tech company.

Pictured above L to R with Gregg and Reynolds are -- Jones, Mass and Leinen.