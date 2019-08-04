Reynolds learns more about school-based therapy

HARLAN -- School-based therapy got the attention of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg when they visited Harlan Community Schools earlier this year. Governor Reynolds was interested in the success of Myrtue Medical Center’s unique permanency model within the school verses mobility of care that others tend to offer across the state.

Reynolds reached out to learn more about the collaboration between Myrtue’s partnership with Harlan Community Schools and the innovative approach of removing barriers for kids while integrating services.

This aligns with the Governor’s recent bill covering recommendations for establishing an Iowa children’s mental health system. The Governor signed an executive order to create an Iowa Children’s Mental Health Board. The state board will take a comprehensive look at current resources and create a strategic plan with specific recommendations to implement a better approach to help children with mental health issues.

“Harlan Community Schools are taking a practical, passionate approach to helping children struggling with mental illness,” said Reynolds.

“When touring the school, I sat down with behavioral health counselors who found a way to utilize private-public partnerships to deliver innovative, integrated mental health services that is beneficial for both students and their families. I see Harlan Community Schools as an effective model to be replicated across the state.”