Rock Road Summit planned in Denison
COUNTY – A Rock Road Summit will be held this week hosted in Denison, giving the opportunity for western Iowa county engineers, supervisors, foremen and legislators to meet with researchers from Iowa State University and discuss the challenges of maintaining rural gravel roads.
The summit comes on the heels of one of the most difficult years in not only securing needed rock, but being able to apply it timely in the wake of historic spring flooding, muddy roads and a late harvest.
