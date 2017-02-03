ROGER SCHMITZ -- Citizen of the Year
HARLAN – Family, friends and community members turned out Friday, Feb. 24 to honor Shelby Countians at the annual Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s awards banquet, including Roger Schmitz who was named Shelby County Volunteer/Citizen of the Year.
Also honored were a number of other award winners, including Non-Profit Business of the Year, Business of the Year, and New Business of the Year.
