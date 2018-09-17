Home / Home
Bernie Schroder demonstrates rope making to students at Carstens Farm Youth Day last Friday. L to R are Audrie Bruck, Levi Obrecht, Blake Bruck, Kaitlynn Schmitz, Braelin Behrens, Alex McCulley and Kobe Klaassen.

Rope making at Carstens Farm

Mon, 09/17/2018 - 4:14pm admin

    SHELBY --  Approximately 326 kids from Harlan Community Schools, Underwood, AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center and home schools attended the Carstens Farm Days event to learn about farming in the olden days.
     last weekend.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here