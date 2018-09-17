Rope making at Carstens Farm
SHELBY -- Approximately 326 kids from Harlan Community Schools, Underwood, AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center and home schools attended the Carstens Farm Days event to learn about farming in the olden days.
last weekend.
