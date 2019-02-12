Rueschenberg, Anderson elected HCS Board leadership

HARLAN – Board leadership in the Harlan Community Schools will remain the same for the next year as Amy Rueschenberg and Jessica Anderson were elected Monday, Nov. 18 unanimously to serve as president and vice president, respectively, of the HCS Board of Education.

The board voted 7-0 to keep Rueschenberg and Anderson in their current roles, suggesting continuity is important as the board moves forward with budget and financial reviews, policy reviews and the eventual selection of a permanent superintendent of schools, to name a few.

Approving Rueschenberg and Anderson as board leadership were Al Hazelton, Tarah Devlin-Lawler, Seth Piro, Joni Larsen, Monte Schechinger, Rueschenberg and Anderson.