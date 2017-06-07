Rural bank branches enhance safety

REGIONAL – Shelby County State Bank has implemented enhanced security measures due to an increase in bank robberies in rural areas outside the Omaha metro area, it was announced recently.

The measures include a “buzz-in” policy which will allow branch staff to control entry into the bank during times of heightened security threats.

A recent violent robbery in Underwood heightened concerns about potential threat. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced last week the arrest of 31-year-old Davon Leander Williams in connection with the June 12 robbery of a bank in Underwood.

Officials said they believe Williams and at least one other individual who was armed entered and robbed the US Bank branch in Underwood, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. A vehicle allegedly used in the robbery had been reported carjacked from Omaha hours prior to the robbery.