Salary increased to $205,615 for Myrtue’s Jacobsen
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center CEO Barry Jacobsen has been awarded a three year renewal contract with a 2.5 percent salary increase by the MMC Board of Trustees.
Following a recommendation by the evaluation committee at its October board meeting, the board of trustees unanimously voted to give Jacobsen a 2.5 percent raise bringing his annual salary to $205,615 beginning January 1, 2017. Jacobsen’s current salary is $200,600.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95