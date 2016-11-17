Home / Home

Salary increased to $205,615 for Myrtue’s Jacobsen

Thu, 11/17/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center CEO Barry Jacobsen has been awarded a three year renewal contract with a 2.5 percent salary increase by the MMC Board of Trustees.
    Following a recommendation by the evaluation committee at its October board meeting, the board of trustees unanimously voted to give Jacobsen a 2.5 percent raise bringing his annual salary to $205,615 beginning January 1, 2017. Jacobsen’s current salary is $200,600.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here